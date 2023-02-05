Winning Time season 2 premiere date: February expectations

Now that we are firmly into the month of February, what does that mean when it comes to Winning Time season 2? We probably don’t need to say it, but we’re starting to get to the point where the demand is really out there.

Of course, one of the things that we’re most curious about with this show is why the decision was made to keep things going in the first place. We have a hard time thinking that this show is going to cover the entirety of the Lakers’ dynasty with Magic and Kareem, but how far will the show go? How deep will they explore things?

The unfortunate thing is that if you are anticipating a lot more in the way of news this month, you’re probably not going to get it — there’s just no real evidence of that happening. We just don’t get the sense that the show is coming back until at least summer, if not longer. Just remember that we’re going to be seeing The Last of Us until March and following that, you’ll have a chance to check out season 4 of Succession. There’s not a real hurry to bring back Winning Time. We don’t think a premiere date would even be announced for another month or two, at the earliest!

If there is any news that we could see coming out this month, it’s probably in the vein of a teaser, some new photos, or a tidbit or two to whet everyone’s appetite for the time being. HBO may have a lot of faith in the show succeeding, but they also don’t want to share too many details too early. That doesn’t do a lot of good, given that viewers could forget about that in the weeks and months to follow.

Just know that season 2 is 100% coming this year. We’ve seen enough proof of that via some sizzle reels.

What do you think we’re going to get when it comes to a Winning Time season 2 premiere date in February?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







