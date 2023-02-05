Is East New York new tonight on CBS, February 5, 2022?

Is East New York new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive back into the police drama after a hiatus?

If you are hoping to get some more installments at this point, we more than understand — we just don’t have any great news to share at the moment. The series is currently still on its winter break, one that is brought about in part by competition. Just think about it like this: The series is being preempted tonight due to the Grammys and the week after, the Super Bowl is coming on the air! This is a freshman show and with that, it makes no sense for CBS to throw it up against the biggest broadcast of the year.

While the network has not technically confirmed anything as of yet, it is fair to imagine that East New York is going to return when we get around to Sunday, February 19. Why then? That’s when both of its timeslot partners in The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles are coming back. Hopefully by this time next week, there’s at least a synopsis out there with more news on what lies ahead story-wise. One of the silver linings here could be that this long break we’re currently on could mean fewer hiatuses down the road. Wouldn’t it be nice if that turns out to be the case? We tend to think so!

Also, it would absolutely be nice if some news on season 2 comes trickling out soon. There is actually a reason to think that this could happen. Over the past few weeks, we’ve already seen the network renew two other first-year shows in So Help Me Todd and Fire Country. We do think there’s a good case to be made for it, even if the show has to air a little later in the night in the place of NCIS: LA in the fall. (Remember, that show will be coming to an end later this spring.)

