Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 promo: A serial killer manhunt

There’s another episode of Blue Bloods season 13 coming next week, and this one could prove daunting. That is especially the case for one Danny Reagan, who will be taking on an enormous challenge in the form of a serial killer.

For those of you who like Donnie Wahlberg’s character to be challenged, this story could be it. While the promo we saw for episode 13 (titled “Past History”) last night was small, we do think it paints a pretty clear picture of some of the challenges ahead. Namely, Danny is facing off against a killer leaving people pretty disturbing notes, one where he hopes the police are smart enough to find him “before [they] kill again.” They’re almost daring the cops to get into this chase, and it could lead to a pretty important face-to-face showdown at some point.

For Danny the character, this could be a pretty harrowing story. However, for us as a viewer this could prove to be one of the better arcs we’ve seen in some time for him. When was the last time that Danny had an adversary of great magnitude? We’d argue it was Luis Delgado, who had a huge story that was very much tied into the death of his wife Linda. We know that this show is mostly procedural and because of that, there aren’t a lot of long-term stories you get a chance to see. However, we’ve had some this season already in between Jamie’s new job and Erin preparing to announce her run for District Attorney. Why not add this to the mix?

Of course, whether or not we can depends on if the killer is found in this episode. It may make sense for the producers to wrap this up sooner for one simple reason: This is a hard store to really carry on for a long period of time. After all, so long as this person is at large, Danny would probably prioritize finding them over anything else.

Based on the promo, what are you most excited to see on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

