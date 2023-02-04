The Orville season 4 renewal: Will it happen in February?

After a long wait the past several months, what better time than now to dive more into The Orville season 4 and what the future holds?

Given that we are in February now, we do think there’s something fun about resetting the metaphorical clock and raising some more questions all about the future. We all want there to be a big announcement; the big question is whether or not we’re going to get it.

At present, we’d argue that there’s at least a small chance that we find something out this month about the Seth MacFarlane series’ future at Hulu. Just think about it this way. We are already a good six months removed from season 3 ending and since that time, it has also been over on Disney+ for a substantial period time. The powers that be have had a lot of time to see the show’s performance, and we do think that by some measures, they are happy with it.

So what is the big issue that everyone could be running into right now? Well, it’s the same exact issue that they have been running into for quite some time already: Trying to make everything work financially, which has long been a pickle for so many different reasons. This is not a cheap show to make and everyone involved is aware of that. We’re also in an era where a lot of networks and streaming services are cutting back.

If we had to wager, at this point there are still discussions going behind the scenes about the show’s future and how to make it work. If Hulu wasn’t interested, they would have canceled it at this point. This is by, as weird as it may seem, like waiting is good thing. There was never going to be a situation where this series had some sort of quick turnaround. This was destined to be a pretty agonizing wait here from the jump.

