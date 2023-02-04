The Last of Us season 1 episode 4: ‘Please Hold My Hand’

Are you ready for The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 to arrive on HBO? In just over 24 hours, this story will be here — and yes, you better believe that it’s going to be emotional. There could be gut-punches and a whole lot more coming through each and every part of this story!

For those who haven’t heard yet, the title for this installment is “Please Hold My Hand,” which could instantly evoke the sort of emotions that we felt watching episode 3. Yet, this is not a repeat of the story featuring Bill and Frank — they are gone, but their impact may still remain.

At the core of this episode could be the bond that exists between Joel and Ellie as they truly begin a journey west in earnest. While Pedro Pascal’s character may claim that he wants nothing to do with forging some sort of emotional connection, how much does he really mean that? Trying to keep his distance emotionally could be so much harder than he initially realizes. This episode could be about the two reaching out, in one way or another, recognizing that it is better to have a friend than to go into this post-apocalyptic world alone.

We also, of course, expect more when it comes to Joel explaining more of why he is the way that he is. Superficially, a good bit of it already makes sense. Just remember that this is a guy who lost Sarah, and then also lost Tess a little more recently. Why get close to people if you’re just going to lose them? Of course, it’s one thing for us to know this. It’s altogether altogether for him to acknowledge it! This could be the next step in an ultimate path forward.

