Who is Harry Bring? Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 title card

Who is Harry Bring? There is a chance that you saw the dedication at the end of this week’s Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale, and there is a lot to get into here as a result.

If you have been a diehard fan of the entire franchise over the years, this name may be familiar to you already. Bring served as a co-executive producer and later executive producer on the CBS version of the show for many years, and often relished the opportunity to interact with fans online prior to his passing in February 2021. He was one of the key cogs in making it a success, and that is why we were hardly surprised that the revival waiting until the finale to air a title card. In doing so, you can argue that the entirety of the season is dedicated to him beyond just one individual episode.

Title cards are often one of the best ways that any show can pay tribute to someone who was an essential part of it over the years. This card will be there for all future streams, and it also may inspire some out there to look up more of the man’s total body of work.

beyond just his work on the original Criminal Minds, Bring also contributed over the years to another hugely successful show in The X-Files alongside Army Wives, and Melrose Place. In addition to working as a producer over the years, he also was a unit director, a production director, and a first assistant director. He wore many hats on his way to contributing to the success of various projects.

Because Criminal Minds as a series went on for so long, it is an understatement to say that the cast and crew grew close. This is why the tribute to Harry this week was so important, and we certainly imagine that his presence was missed throughout filming for Evolution.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Bring’s family and loved ones. We hope this tribute served as a reminder of why he was so special. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

