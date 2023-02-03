AGT: All-Stars episode 6 preview: Rapper Flau’Jae returns!

It has been a minute since we’ve seen Flau’Jae appear within the America’s Got Talent world, but that is changing on AGT: All-Stars Monday! The rapper has grown up considerably since her last appearance and now, she’s ready to deliver something new but equally powerful.

If you remember Flau’Jae’s last appearance on the show, she is the daughter of the late rapper Camouflage. She never had a chance to know her real father and because of that, she tries to connect with him through some of her music. She’s worked to get better since her last performance, and she’s ready to show more of herself in front of the judges.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on AGT: All-Stars!

If you head over to the link here, you can get another taste of what Flau’Jae is bringing to the table this time around. She’s got basically everything that you could want in an AGT: All-Stars act, whether it be great vocals, stage presence, and of course personally. We do think this is a step up from what she did previously, and she could use this appearance to further set herself up moving forward beyond the show. We honestly think that matters more than just this one night of TV — this is a springboard to a lot of other things and only one act ends up winning the grand prize!

The craziest thing we still have to say here is that only one act is making it through to the finale from this show — given that Kodi Lee and Brandon Leake are both a part of this lineup, we tend to think that Flau’Jae has her work cut out for her. That’s not to say anything about her talent, but rather about the sheer amount of competition.

Related – Check out all of the acts that are appearing during Monday’s big episode

What do you think about Flau’Jae and her AGT: All-Stars appearance?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other great updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







