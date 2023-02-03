That 90’s Show renewed at Netflix for even larger season 2!

It may not be that much of a surprise to anyone out there, but it’s nonetheless official: there will be a season 2 for That 90’s Show at Netflix.

According to a new report from Deadline, the streaming service has greenlit a second batch of 16 installments for the comedy revival. That is a larger order than what we got the first time around, and that is a huge testament to everything that we saw the first time around. It is a thrill to see that the story worked out, and that Red and Kitty are as fun as they’ve always been. (We still wish that there was a little more of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in season 1, but we’ll take whatever we can get.)

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is what showrunner Gregg Mettler had to say:

“All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”

Meanwhile, co-creator Lindsey Turner added the following:

“We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season – and we can’t wait to be there with them in the second season.”

While it remains to be seen how Netflix will air the next batch of episodes here, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if they end up splitting the story into two separate batches of eight. It gives the streaming service more programming throughout the year, and there is a pattern here of Netflix doing that with some of their shows like Fuller House.

When will season 2 premiere?

There is no clear indication at the moment about that, but given the production timeline, it is theoretically possible for us to get some more episodes a little later this year. If not that, we could check it out in early 2024.

What do you think about That 90’s Show getting a season 2 order so soon after season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other big updates on the future. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







