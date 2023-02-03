Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date: Filming update

Are you excited already to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 arrive at AMC? We certainly don’t blame you! The first season was a fantastic portrayal of the Anne Rice source material and with that, we are super-excited to see where things go from here.

Before we get to anything else, let’s remind you that there is a season 2 greenlit over at the network! You don’t have to worry about that; instead, we just have to wait and see what the path is to getting the show on the air…

According to The Prague Reporter, the new batch of episodes is going to be filmed in the Czech Republic starting this April. We’re hoping that there are going to be some epic teases on Interview with the Vampire over the next few months, but clearly there is not going to be a big rush when it comes to revealing this sort of thing.

This is where we’ll go ahead and remind you of this — season 2 is going to be set largely in Europe, which was established firmly at the end of season 1. The story of Louis is very much set to continue, Armand is going to play a much larger role, and we do still think that Lestat has a huge role to play in the future. Remember that Louis couldn’t bring himself to remove him from the world, even though he had a clear opportunity to do just that.

When could season 2 premiere?

If we are going to see new episodes this year, it will be REALLY late in the year. We don’t think there’s going to be a big rush to get new episodes on the air, mostly because quality has to be first and foremost.

What we most wonder here is whether or not we’re going to hear about some other shows in the Immortal Universe over the next few months.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

