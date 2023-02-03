1923 season 2 spoilers: Harrison Ford officially returning

For those who were concerned that Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton would not make it through 1923 season 1 on Paramount+, we come bearing some great news today!

In a new interview on The Today Show today, the legendary actor confirmed that he will be back for a second season. While it’s been well-known for a while that the Yellowstone prequel was going to be coming back for more, isn’t it nice to have that news be 100% official at this point? We tend to think so.

Of course, there was a brief moment earlier this season where it looked like Jacob was going to be killed off after a small handful of episodes. That had us concerned, especially since it would have been a huge, dramatic swing for Taylor Sheridan to make. We’re still glad that it didn’t happen here, if for no other reason than that the series is going to rely on its heavy hitters for great performances.

So while it is fantastic to know that the show is coming back for more episodes, this doesn’t address when we’re actually going to be seeing it back on the air. At the moment, we’re hoping that it’s going to be back either near the end of this year or in early 2024. We do think that this show is one of the streaming service’s biggest assets, mostly because Yellowstone is not a year-round thing.

With Harrison Ford okay…

We do still have to be worried about all of the other cast members! After all, why wouldn’t we be? We’re talking here about a violent world and already, we have seen one major character in John Dutton Sr. be killed off. There’s a chance that some others could be written out as well, especially with Spencer and Alexandra on the journey that the two of them currently are.

What do you most want to see from Harrison Ford moving forward on 1923?

Share your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

