The Blacklist season 10: The Siya Malik mystery

As we get ourselves set up for The Blacklist season 10 on NBC, there is so much to be excited about! Yet, there are big question marks, and we tend to think that the status of one Siya Malik has to be one of the big ones.

After all, let’s go ahead and raise the following question: What is her role going to be in the story as a whole?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

On paper, we certainly know who the character is. This is the daughter of Meera Malik, who was essential in the early days of the show’s Task Force. Siya (played by Anya Banerjee) works as a MI6 Intelligence Officer and yet, she will be officially brought on board Cooper’s team … but why? This is what we are still scratching our head over.

We’re sure that for Siya, she could view this as an opportunity to get some long-awaited news on her mother and what really happened to her. We more than understand that! What we don’t quite understand is what value she has for Cooper. he doesn’t run the Task Force to give closure to family members of the dearly departed! No doubt Siya is skilled (we’ve seen she can fight in some of the trailers), but why go outside the FBI to bring her in? She may have spent the past several years studying Reddington; or, she could be harboring some secrets of her own. She’s both a callback to the first season and someone who could be essential to the story at present. She’s also younger than most of the Task Force by a wide margin and could come in with a very different perspective.

Since Banerjee is a series regular moving forward, we know that there’s a lot that she will bring to the table — we just have to wait and figure out what a lot of that is…

Related – Check out the most recent trailer for The Blacklist season 10

What do you think the role of Siya Malik will be moving into The Blacklist season 10?

Share your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







