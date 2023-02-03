Law & Order: SVU season 24: Is Velasco a murderer, leaving SVU?

On tonight’s new episode of Law & Order: SVU season 24 the NBC show delivered another huge twist — this one involving Velasco. Is one of the show’s own detectives an actual murderer?

At the end of the episode, the recording proved itself to be a (possible) smoking gun. This is information that Muncy and Benson have to piece together now, and we do think there are some big-time questions all about what the future could hold.

Of course, the big question here is if everything is as it seems. Could there be more going on than first meets the eye? It’s obvious that Velasco has not always seen eye to eye with other members of the squad, but there has been an evolution here. We can’t pretend as though it’d also be frustrating to see yet another central character cycled in and out given that we just lost Rollins and beyond just that, we’re still reeling from the exits of Kat and Garland. There have been a surprisingly large amount of exits with this show as of late.

The most likely situation to us is that Velasco is lying, and this is mostly just going to be an opportunity to explore something a little bit deeper with this character. We do think that SVU does need that with some of its newer supporting cast over time.

The real question, at least to us, is when there’s going to be proper room to explore this further. After all, much of the next new episode could be about Fin celebrating a significant milestone on the job! However, in doing that he could be running into a ghost from his past.

For now, there is no clear evidence that Octavio Pisano is leaving the show.

Related – Go ahead and get more news on the next SVU, and what’s ahead for Fin

What did you think about tonight’s Law & Order: SVU episode as a whole?

Do you think that Velasco is a killer, or could be leaving SVU? Be sure to share right now in the comments, or also stick around for more news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







