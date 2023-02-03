The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Why not Sundays?

As so many of you are still very much aware, we are in the midst of a frustrating waiting game right now when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2. We want more episodes as soon as possible, but there is no clear indication as to when that will be.

For the record, we still personally think that May / early June is the most likely start window, but that’s based on what we perceive the HBO schedule to be, plus also our own assumption that the period drama will come back on Monday nights.

This is what brings us back now to the title of this article — is there any chance at all that we see the show move to Sundays instead? This is the night that a lot of HBO’s premier shows are on, and you can argue that the viewership for The Gilded Age season 2 could be larger there — especially if it airs after a big hit like Succession. We’d love to see a viewership bump happen here … but we also tend to think that the odds of a Sunday move are unlikely.

The biggest issue with this particular idea is one of real estate. HBO typically has a pretty packed roster on Sundays, and we know that alongside Succession in the spring, there’s also going to be Barry. Meanwhile, some other potential Sunday shows include True Detective, The Idol, and True Detective, and there are a few others that may not be getting as much press.

We think the reason why HBO loves Mondays for The Gilded Age is that it fits the profile a bit better there as a period drama meant for international audiences just as much as the US. It doesn’t have the promotional budget of a Sunday show, and we think there are different expectations because of it. We just hope that viewers do check it out when it comes back, presumably on Mondays — we really think there’s a lot of room for growth if it doesn’t get lost in the midst of the greater TV struggle right now.

