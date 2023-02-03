Heels season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for February

Is February going to be the time when we finally get a Heels season 2 premiere date over at Starz? Make no mistake, we want it!

As for whether or not we’re going to get an announcement in the next few weeks, that’s where things get a little bit unclear.

Here is what we can go ahead and say for the time being: Filming for Heels season 2 is officially complete. It has been for some time. The reason for the long delay has a lot to do with the current state of things over at Starz. The network and its owner Lionsgate are splitting up, which of course leads to a lot of legal complications and things that need to be untangled from start to finish. This is not a particularly easy process and it takes some time; yet, we remain hopeful that the Stephen Amell wrestling drama will be back soon.

Given that the network has already confirmed its February schedule and season 2 is not on it, it is absolutely clear we’ll be waiting for a good while still. That just leads us to the question of how long. We could foresee the series coming back at some point in April, potentially once we get to the other side of the Party Down revival. If not then, May feels reasonable. We do think Heels will be back before the summer and in some ways, it needs to be. Starz already has Outlander se for the summer, and there is also another series in Hightown that is currently in limbo and we are waiting to see what’s going to be done with it.

Hopefully, whenever a premiere date IS announced at this point, we also get a teaser and/or something else to get us excited. Don’t we all deserve some element of a reward after being forced to wait so long? We certainly think so.

