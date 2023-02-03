SWAT season 6 episode 13 spoilers: The ‘Lion’s Share’ story

As you prepare for SWAT season 6 episode 13 to arrive on CBS next week, do you want to learn a little more about it?

The first thing worth noting here is that this episode will be formatted similar to some of the better ones we’ve seen over the years. By that, we main mostly that there’s going to be some sort of high-octane case that gets balanced out with some personal updates from a few different team members. Hicks in particular will be in the spotlight here, and whatever happens could end up plunging him into his own memories. He’s got a whole crew of people who could be there for him, but he’ll need to reach out and signal he needs some help in order for that to happen.

Below, you can take a look at the full SWAT season 6 episode 13 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

“Lion’s Share” – The SWAT team races to stop a violent rampage with ties to a painful chapter from Hicks’ past, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Feb. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

What’s coming up after this episode?

Don’t be shocked if another hiatus is coming around the bend, just because this sort of on/off scheduling pattern is pretty darn common with a lot of scripted shows these days. We have to be prepared for that, even if we don’t really want to be prepared for it. We also know that there will be a longer hiatus coming at some point in March due to the NCAA Tournament — if you have seen this show with any regularity in the past, then you know that’s coming and can prepare accordingly.

Hopefully, at some point soon we’ll get some news on a season 7! We have, after all, seen the folks at the network hand out renewals to some other series.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 6 episode 13 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







