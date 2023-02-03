The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: February expectations

Now that we are in the month of February, it’s clear we are getting closer to The Wheel of Time getting a season 2 premiere date. With that being said, there are still a ton of questions, including of course when the announcement is actually going to be.

Are we going to be learning something for sure about the future of the show before the month is done? there are clearly a lot of reasons for optimism. We hope that new episodes will be coming in the first half of the year and typically, Prime Video releases their dates a good two or three months beforehand. If the show comes out in May, for example, an announcement in February makes a great deal of sense. The same could go for a new teaser, even if the streaming service waits until spring to hand a full trailer over our way.

As for what we could end up seeing in said trailer, we don’t think it’s hard to project that there will be a good bit of action, drama, and a buildup of the mythology explored in season 1. Of course, at the same time there will probably be an appeal to new fans alike — there’s nothing that Prime Video wants more than to keep building up The Wheel of Time’s total audience. It does, after all, already have a season 3!

Is there an opportunity to weigh the odds of more of this show now? Well, we do think there’s a slightly more than 50% chance we learn something by February 28. We’d feel differently if production had not been over for months already. Once Carnival Row is over, Prime Video doesn’t really have anything else in a similar genre coming up. The time feels perfect to explore these characters again!

Now, we just have to take a deep breath and see if we are correct.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 over at Netflix?

