BMF season 2 episode 6 return date: A homecoming

After what you see on Starz this weekend, it only makes sense to want a BMF season 2 episode 6 return date. Why wouldn’t you? There is SO much good stuff to prepare for and embrace over the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, the bad news here is that you’re going to be waiting a little while longer to see what lies ahead. The plan is for the crime drama to come back on Friday, February 17, which means there’s nothing coming to the network on February 10. What’s going on here? Well, it’s not super-strange for Starz as a network to put some shows on hiatus for a week in the middle of their run, and it also makes sense to do it here with this show in particular. Remember for a moment that we’re gearing up for Super Bowl weekend, and there may have been a fear that it would take a little bit of attention away from what was going on in the BMF world. Even if Starz as a network doesn’t care so much about live ratings (subscriptions matter the most), they want buzz! They just don’t want their show to be dust in the wind!

Now, let’s get into the story — below, you can see the full BMF season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight…

Meech and Terry return to Detroit from Atlanta with a product and a new technique to flood the streets with BMF product. Meech links up with Sterling and the PA Boys to continue his quest to kill Lamar.

Sound fantastic? If nothing else, we’re pretty stoked that we’re going to be seeing Meech and Terry back in Detroit — the city is so much a main character in this story and it honestly feels weird when the group is not there. It adds that extra dose of drama and authenticity.

