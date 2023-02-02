CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Silver ink case continues

Want to know more about CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 13? This installment, titled “Boned,” is coming to CBS next week. Want to know more?

Well, it feels like a great starting-off point here to say that the mysterious silver ink case is going to continue to loom large. As a matter of fact, it will be a big part of the story ahead! We know that there are people out there who like the case of the week and understandably so, but this is a story element that has been here since the end of season 1. We like that we’re slowly setting up something more here and over time, we 100% imagine that things are going to explode outward.

While we wait for that to happen, do you want to get a little bit more news? Then we highly suggest that you check out the full CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Boned” – The CSI team investigates the death of an archaeologist found near the breakthrough discovery of an ancient civilization. Also, Max locates another cryptic note written in familiar silver ink after a mentally distressed woman kills her attacker, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Feb. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Certainly, it seems like this is going to be one of those episodes that hits you from all fronts. The death of the archeologist is one of the things that we are the most excited about — after all, how can you not be? Who would kill someone on the cusp of some major reveals? Well, we could see this being a case that is far more complicated than first meets the eye. (We already know that the silver ink case is complicated; there’s no way to beat around the bush there.)

