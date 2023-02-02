Freeridge season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 1 premiere on Netflix, are there reasons to have hope for a Freeridge season 2 at some point?

there are, of course, a few different things to get into here, but let’s start off with where things currently stand. At the moment, there is no formal order out there for additional episodes. Could that change over the next few weeks/months? Without a doubt, but we have to remember that this is Netflix! If there is one thing we know this streaming service for at the moment, it is canning shows way too early for our personal liking.

There are some things that Freeridge has going for it that are impossible to ignore. Take, for starters, the fact that it has a built-in audience thanks to On My Block. Or, the fact that it is nowhere near as expensive as some other shows that exist on the streaming service’s lineup. There could be a way that Netflix retains it even if viewership is less than many of its other shows. We tend to think that its future will be mostly dependent on a few different things:

1. How many young people the show gets – This is a streaming service that wants to get teen audiences, and that could be the key here! If they can get word spreading among a certain demographic via word-of-mouth, we do think that this could go a long way towards securing the future.

2. How fast people watch the first season – Crazy as it may seem, that matters! Netflix is going to want to get as many people watching in as short a span of time as possible. After all, that signals that there is a lot of demand, and that people are going to want to see the show again the moment it comes back for a season 2.

Remember that Netflix doesn’t tend to hurry along a lot of these decisions; we could be waiting a while to figure out what they decide.

Do you think we are going to get a Freeridge season 2 renewal at some point down the line?

