Welcome to Flatch season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following today’s big season 2 finale, what is there to be said about Welcome to Flatch season 3 over at Fox? Is there a reasonable amount to hope for?

At the time of this writing, let’s go ahead and make the following clear: Nothing has been decided in regards to the future of the comedy. This is going to be pretty interesting when it comes to seeing what Fox decides. The second season only averaged a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and a little over 1 million live viewers. However, these are actually hefty increases over season 1! Surprisingly, the show performed to a level that Fox decided to renew it for a season 2 and if expectations are that low, they could do that again.

However, you can make the case here that there were higher expectations for Welcome to Flatch as a part of the fall schedule and they anticipated it doing better than this, especially with a notable lead-in courtesy of Call Me Kat. That hasn’t happened. Things could go either way here and we wouldn’t be altogether surprised no matter what.

Technically, the folks at Fox have a good while to figure out if they want to bring the comedy back or not. Remember, after all, that fall schedules are often not released until we get around to May. Yet, we’ve already seen that this network is not one to wait if they know what they are interested in doing with some of their shows. After all, they made the decision to renew The Cleaning Lady a little earlier this week, and they actually canceled Monarch just a day after its finale aired.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty darn simple: Don’t be shocked if we find out some more news on Welcome to Flatch and the future a little bit earlier than anyone expects.

Do you want to see a Welcome to Flatch season 3 renewal down the road?

