Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? All about ‘The Big Leagues’

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you are curious about what the future holds for the Donnie Wahlberg show, we’re absolutely happy to help!

In this case, we are also rather happy to share some pretty great news that there is another episode coming. Not only that, but this one should be especially fun! “The Big Leagues” is bringing back Tom Cavanagh as Danny’s old friend Mickey, who has not been a part of the show in years. Meanwhile, you’re also going to see a nostalgic story for Erin and (of course) a complicated situation that Frank has to deal with.

To get a few more details on what to expect, check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12 synopsis below:

“The Big Leagues” – Danny reunites with Mickey Patrick (Tom Cavanagh), his childhood friend and a former criminal, who comes to him for help finding his missing fiancée. Also, Anthony surprises Erin with one last stakeout before her run for district attorney; Jamie helps a former officer caught committing a crime with the purpose of helping others; and Frank comes face to face with a woman who confesses to killing her husband, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Tom Cavanagh guest stars as Mickey Patrick, Danny’s childhood friend.

Of these stories, we would expect that Erin’s will be the only one that has any sort of substantial long-term impact, not that this should really be that much of a surprise at this point. Hasn’t that been the way of things for most of the season so far? We at least tend to think so, and we hope that we actually get to see Erin’s big announcement on the show! We know that this series does tend to keep a number of specific moments off-screen for whatever reason.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

