Is Walker: Independence new tonight on The CW? Season 1 tease

Is Walker: Independence new tonight on The CW? Is there going to be a chance to see all sorts of other big stuff in the near future?

On paper, it makes all the sense in the world that we’d get something more tonight. After all, just think of where we are! This is the start of February sweeps and in theory, this is where a lot of broadcast networks want to put their biggest stuff on the air.

With that being said, it’s clear that The CW is doing things a little differently. There is no Walker: Independence on the air tonight, just like there’s also no new episode of Walker proper. The plan instead seems to be bringing the Katherine McNamara show back when we get around to February 16 — in other words, there is no new installment next week either.

Want to get some more scoop while you wait? Below, you can check out the full Walker: Independence season 1 episode 11 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

BEAT THEM AT THEIR OWN GAME – Abby (Kat McNamara) proposes a scheme to reroute the railroad away from Calian’s (Justin Johnson Cortez) tribal land. Tom (Greg Hovanessian) finds the tables turned while attempting to take down his brother. Kate (Katie Findlay) and Kai (Lawrence Kao) navigate their fractured friendship while Gus (Philemon Chambers) remains convinced that Tom is up to no good. The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Geoff Shotz (#111). Original airdate 2/16/2023.

The other bit of bad news we have to share right now is pretty simple: There are only three episodes left of the prequel until things are over … at least for now. Is there a chance at a season 2 down the road? Absolutely, but we’re going to have to wait and see on that. The CW is a little bit unpredictable with their new ownership, and we know some people are frustrated that Walker: Independence didn’t get a pickup for more episodes.

