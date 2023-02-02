The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 premiere date: Where is it?

Are you looking eagerly for some news on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, especially when it comes to a premiere date?

At this point, we don’t think anyone would blame you if you are a little bit eager. After all, we’ve been waiting for a really long time to see the show back on the streaming service! Filming has been done for a little while and since then, the cast has been working on ADR while the editors get together the remaining batch of episodes. As so many of you probably know already, this is going to be the final season of the landmark Prime Video hit. This is really one of them that put Amazon’s streaming service on the map and when you think about the end of this, plus the conclusion of some other shows including The Handmaid’s Tale at Hulu and Stranger Things at Netflix, it does feel like the end of an era.

So as we look around the TV landscape for a potential premiere date, it’s clear that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is not coming back this month; it’d make no sense for Prime Video to announce something last minute! We’re perhaps the most interested to see if we could get it this winter, or if the streaming service chooses to make us wait until spring.

Do we think the wait will prove worthwhile? Absolutely, but that doesn’t mean that it’s going to be easy. We’re just hoping that at this point, the folks at the streamer choose to give us a lot of good stuff the moment they announce some news — think either a teaser or a trailer. We just need something to get us amped up over what the future could hold!

We do think the odds are good we get at least something on season 5 in February, even if it’s just an approximate date rather than something a little more ironclad.

