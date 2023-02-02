After what you see tonight on NBC, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted a Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 14 return date. There’s a lot to talk through here!

So where should we start off this article? Well, the most natural place is noting that there, unfortunately, is not a new installment coming next week. Much as is the case with the other shows that are a part of this franchise, you will dive into this world again starting on Thursday, February 16. The title for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 14 is “All in the Game,” and you can see the full synopsis below:

When a member of the task force goes missing, Teddy takes advantage of the chaos to make his escape; Bell secures a key piece of evidence in her case against Murphy.

Just on the basis of this alone, doesn’t it feel like the stakes are going to be higher than ever? We tend to think so! This could be a really exciting hour of TV with a ton of different twists and turns, and it could also prove to be a big one for some characters beyond just Stabler. Don’t get us wrong — we love Christopher Meloni just as much as anyone out there! It is still important to remember, though, that this is an ensemble show and there are a lot of people who populate it from top to bottom.

Is there going to be a larger crossover in the near future?

Nothing has been announced as of yet, but there’s no doubt in our mind that we’d love to see it! Just think about how good it would be to have Stabler back around Olivia Benson again for longer than just a few seconds…

Related – Want to get some further discussion when it comes to Benson and Stabler?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







