Law & Order season 22 episode 14 return date: ‘Heroes’

Following the new episode tonight at NBC, are you interested in learning the Law & Order season 22 episode 14 return date? What about other details on the subject of what lies ahead? If you answer either question here with a “yes,” then consider us happy to help!

Of course, we should start off this particular article by sharing the unfortunate news that there is no installment next week. Even if we are in the midst of February sweeps, that does not mean the network is going to give you near-constant programming in the slightest. We’re going to be waiting instead now until Thursday, February 16 see the flagship crime drama back, and the same goes for the others that are a part of the lineup.

Will the story prove to be worth the wait? Based on the Law & Order season 22 episode 14 synopsis below, it sure feels that way:

02/16/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After shots are fired in a popular nightclub, Cosgrove and Shaw suspect the spree was a ruse to target a sole victim. When security footage mysteriously disappears, Price and Maroun must rely on a witness who values his reputation over the facts.

We will be the first to admit that this story is more in our wheelhouse than what we tend to see from a lot of other Law & Order episodes — we tend to like the show the most when there is a tough mystery that needs to be unraveled. With this episode, said mystery seems to be twofold. There are big questions of course about why this ruse was set up in the first place. Then, you have to wonder what is going on with the security footage.

Do we tend to think that the team is going to figure all of this out? Sure, but we also don’t imagine that it will be an altogether easy thing to do.

