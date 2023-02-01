Pennyworth canceled at HBO Max; no season 4 coming

For those out there hoping to see the story of Pennyworth extended into a season 4, we come bearing some pretty bad news.

According to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, HBO Max has officially canceled the Batman prequel series focusing on his butler Alfred and his early years. This effectively means that yet another DC Comics series is falling by the wayside in the midst of Peter Safran and James Gunn taking over the leadership position at DC Studios. (We should note, though, that this decision likely was settled before the two signed on, much as it was with Doom Patrol and Titans.)

In particular, what we are seeing here is that HBO Max and new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery are desperate to create more of a unified, continuous universe featuring many of their iconic heroes, even though there are certain ones that seem to be getting recast while others are staying. All of this remains somewhat confusing, but the reality of the situation is that most current TV shows separate from future plans are getting cut. We’ve already mentioned three, but remember that the Arrowverse is shutting down with The Flash and Superman & Lois will likely end before the Man of Steel has another feature film in a little more than a couple of years.

Pennyworth did not even begin its run as an HBO Max original, but navigated there for season 3. We’re of course grateful that we’ve had three seasons and in between this and Gotham, we’ve actually gotten way more backstory on Alfred’s origins than we ever expected.

Of course, with all of that said, it doesn’t make the cancellation any easier — or the fact that there is likely not a viable future home for the series out there. The issue here isn’t just HBO Max cutting cost; it has to do with the larger direction of all things DC in general.

What do you think about Pennyworth being canceled at HBO Max?

Are you bummed that there is no potential season 4 out there? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

