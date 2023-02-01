AGT: All-Stars episode 6 lineup: Brandon Leake, Kodi Lee, more

Monday night is going to bring AGT: All-Stars episode 6 to NBC — want know who is set to perform here in advance?

The first thing we should note here, for those unaware, is that this episode will only feature one act moving forward. There are no Golden Buzzers left! (Still, why not put two acts through?) This is also a decidedly America-heavy version of the show, at least in that everyone remaining has been on the US version of the show in the past.

Without further ado, here is who you can expect to see coming up!

Brandon Leake – We got a winner! The poet gave us powerful messages at a time so many of us needed them back in 2020, and we are very curious to see what happens from here.

Brett Loudermilk – He’s a sword-swallower and overall danger act. Basically, we love acts like this and a lot of people hate them.

Daneliya Tuleshova – A fantastic singer who is not just familiar to this show, but to many competitions all over the globe.

Eric Chien – Arguably the most underrated magician in the history of AGT. Don’t be shocked if he advances to the finale.

Flau’jae – It’s been a while since the rapper was on the original show, so it should be fun seeing what she brings to the table here!

Josh Blue – He was a very accomplished comedian before he was ever even on the original show. We already know he’s going to be funny.

Kodi Lee – Another winner! This is one of the most stacked episodes of the show we’ve had a chance to see.

Lukas & Falco – A popular dog act, and honestly one we’re happy to have on this show — they should stand out from the pack.

Sethward – Why is he even on this show? Sure, he’s been in more seasons of AGT than anyone, but has he ever been good?

Voices of Hope Choir – This children’s choir previously received a Golden Buzzer — unfortunately, that is not there for them this time.

Who are you rooting for from this group moving into AGT: All-Stars episode 6?

