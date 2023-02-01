The Good Wife – Elsbeth spin-off, Matlock reboot ordered at CBS

Out of all of the potential new shows we expected for the 2023-24 season, a spin-off of The Good Wife featuring Elsbeth Tascioni was not high on the list. We expected this five or six years ago but now? Not so much.

Yet, this is one of a couple potential projects revealed today! Per a report from TVLine, original executive producers Robert and Michelle King are working on a pilot for Elsbeth starring Carrie Preston. Here’s what CBS is saying per an official logline:

“[After] her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.”

In some ways, this seems like a straightlaced procedural, but we know already from The Good Wife that the Kings have a tendency to really think outside of the box. We also are a little surprised that this pilot was ordered at CBS and not Paramount+, which is where The Good Fight streamed for many years.

So what’s coming beyond this?

Think in terms of a Matlock reboot starring Kathy Bates! TVLine has also confirmed that a new version is also in the works at the network. Here is how they describe that:

“After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.”

Could this prove to be a successful show? Maybe, and it’s rather ironic that we’re getting another legal drama starring Bates given that she previously took part in Harry’s Law over at NBC. She’s easily capable enough to carry a show, even though there are obviously going to be a lot of people who compare this to the original. That just always happens with revivals, and it’s hard to be surprised.

What do you think about a new The Good Wife spin-off, or a new version of Matlock?

Share now in the attached comments, and also come back for some more insight that we don’t want you to miss down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







