Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Dark secrets ahead

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? If you are curious to get an answer to that, or to learn a little bit more about the story to come, let’s just say we are happy to help with both!

So where do we start things off here? Well, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news that the police drama is, unfortunately, not going to be on the air tonight. It’d be nice to have it back after a brief hiatus, but the reality here is that we’re going to be waiting until Wednesday, February 15 in order to check out season 10 episode 13. Given that this is right in the middle of February sweeps, we anticipate the show doing something big — the early details for “The Ghost in You” seem to further validate that.

Want some specifics? Then we highly suggest that you go ahead and check out the new Chicago PD synopsis below:

02/15/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team help Assistant State’s Attorney Nina Chapman pursue a drug runner who dodged prison years ago after Chapman’s informant mysteriously disappeared. The investigation takes a turn when Voight uncovers a damaging secret from Chapman’s past, threatening the investigation and Chapman’s career. TV-14

So what could all of this amount to? Think in terms of a new moral and/or ethical dilemma for Voight, which really are the sort of thing that Chicago PD has become known for over the years. Hank’s someone who has done good, but also crossed the line on a number of occasions. It’s because of this that we can’t say for sure that he is going to put Chapman away. How would you feel comfortable making a guess on what he will do, considering the evidence? We’ll see if anyone else in Intelligence is going to be able to influence him one way or another…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 10 episode 13?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for additional updates that we will not want you to miss down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







