Will Trent season 1 episode 6 return date at ABC

Following tonight’s new episode at ABC, do you want to get the Will Trent season 1 episode 6 return date?

Over the course of the past month, we have been rather lucky to see this crime series get off to a rather steady start. Even if we wish the ratings were a little bit higher, the network did a smart thing in airing the first five episodes without any major interruptions along the way.

Unfortunately, that is going to be changing over the next seven days. Due mostly to the presence of the State of the Union on February 7, we are going to be waiting two weeks to see what’s ahead now! The title for episode 6 is “Should I Go Get My Tinfoil Hat,” which is a suggestion that there could be some sort of big-time conspiracy right around the corner.

Meanwhile, be sure to also check out the synopsis for some other insight on the future:

A double murder leads the GBI on a cyber-chase to investigate a software firm’s activity behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Angie does her best to ensure a key witness testifies in her case.

There is still a lot more of the story to come this season, so we would say to anticipate a number of big-time twists, turns, and opportunities to get to know the entire ensemble a little bit more. If you really love what you’ve seen from the show so far, this is where we’d advise you to recommend it to your friends! Will Trent will need either more live viewers or some strong streaming numbers in order to ensure that it gets a season 2 down the road. We may not get a firm decision on that until we get around to May, so there’s plenty of time to see if things can improve or change in regards to the show’s success.

What do you most want to see leading into Will Trent season 1 episode 6 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates coming that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







