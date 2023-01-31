AGT: All-Stars finale: What to expect moving forward

Can you believe that we are so close to the AGT: All-Stars finale? There is a lot to look forward to the rest of the way!

With that being said, there are also a lot of reasons to be frustrated about this format. For example, there are only 11 acts taking part in the finals, which means the remaining performers to compete may not be eligible for a Golden Buzzer. How is that fair?

Granted, there are so many parts of AGT: All-Stars in general that just feel nebulous and without clarity. Take, for example, the rationale of the “superfans” who are voting, or the fact that Terry Fator, arguably the most successful contestant in the history of this franchise, did not advance.

Here’s how things are going to play out

The 11 acts who advance will have at least one more chance to impress the judges, but not until at least February 20. On February 13, there is going to be a “Finals Preview: From the Judges’ Desk” special, which is described as possible:

02/13/2023 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Monday) : Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews review the journeys of the top 11 finalists, reflecting on their reactions while looking ahead to the upcoming final performances. TV-PG

Who asked for this? The fact that we’re getting this over anything close to a semifinal show is stunning, since a lot of deserving acts aren’t getting a chance to compete again.

If this show comes back for a season 2, we really hope there are either more rounds or an opportunity for the American public to vote. Much as was the case with AGT: The Champions, the current format does not feel like a true reflection of what we liked about the original show — the public having their say.

What do you think we’re going to see happen on the AGT: All-Stars finale?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

