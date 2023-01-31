The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Why end now?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is coming to Hulu and, of course, we’d love to say that everything is exciting in regards to this.

However, there are still some elements here that come across as a little bittersweet. Take, for example, the fact that this is the final chapter of the story for Elisabeth Moss and the current cast. There is a heavier weight around everything here as this particular story comes to a close.

With all of this said, absolutely there is another question to think about: Why end this show now? What really is to be gained from doing that? You can argue that The Handmaid’s Tale is as foundational a series to Hulu as any one that they’ve ever had, and they should try to keep it going for another year or two.

Yet, there are also some people who feel like this story has gone on for too long already, and we tend to think that is another thing being currently balanced out at the moment. There are a lot of different things that are being thought about and juggled, and we think the decision was made behind the scenes to end the show at a time where it felt certain stories needed to wind down. This also does give the cast a chance to do something other things.

How the final season impacts the return

It is possible that the producers of The Handmaid’s Tale will take a little more time to develop and prepare the ending and with that, there might be a longer hiatus between seasons than we are used to. Also, it’s possible that the schedule for the cast makes it harder for filming to start up right away. (There is The Testaments coming after the fact here presumably, and Hulu may want to reduce the time between the two shows.)

We’re still hoping that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to premiere in early 2024, but so much of that will depend on when cameras actually get rolling.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Handmaid's Tale season 6 over on Hulu?

Are you still shattered that the show is coming to a close?

