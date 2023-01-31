The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 15 return date: ‘Dead Again’

After what you see tonight on ABC, it only makes sense to want to get The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 15 return date. Is the positive momentum going to keep going strong?

Well, after a handful of episodes the past several weeks, we do come bearing some bad news: There is a break in the action ahead. You are going to be stuck waiting until Tuesday, February 14 to see what is coming up next. What’s going on here? Well, the answer to that is rather simple: It is tied to the State of the Union, which is going to be broadcast on a bunch of major networks next week. Expect a ton of hiatuses as we hope that there’s another big run coming soon.

So what will make The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 15 worth waiting for? Then go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

TUESDAY, FEB. 14 9:00-10:00 p.m. EST – The Rookie: Feds – “Dead Again” During a recent murder investigation of an investment banker, who was also declared murdered six years ago, the unit follows a suspicious trail that leads to new evidence on both cases. Meanwhile, relationships are put to the test as Fortune considers her future with Carter, and Brendon pushes his limits with Antoinette.

Of course, there is a lot going on here, but what makes us the most curious is of course whatever is going to be happening here with Simone. Why keep that part of things a secret, especially since she is one of the main touchstones of the series? We’re sure that Niecy Nash-Betts is going to have a great story, mostly because she almost always does.

Of course, during the hiatus it would be nice to have some sort of official news in regards to a season 2, even if we recognize that this is probably wishful thinking. The more likely scenario here is that we’re going to be waiting until at least April or May to see some other news surface.

