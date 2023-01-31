Reboot canceled at Hulu; will season 2 happen elsewhere?

After just one season at Hulu, the streaming service has decided to send Reboot crashing back down to Earth.

According to a report from Deadline, the series is being canceled in what we think is personally a rather surprising move. Just consider the talent assembled here! You have a fantastic creator in Steve Levitan of Modern Family fame, and also a great cast including Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, and Rachel Bloom.

So is the show truly done now? Well, the aforementioned site does not that there may be at least one other streaming service interested in giving season 2 a shot. Season 1 probably deserved more press than it received, especially since the whole premise here is so ridiculous: This is a show about people trying to reboot an old comedy in today’s rapidly-changing world. The funny thing is that season 1 featured a fictional version of Hulu at the center of it. If we see it move on to another season, does the story shift to accommodate a new streaming home? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked about it.

Realistically, the biggest issue standing in the way of Reboot having more success is simply the crowded landscape and the cost-cutting going on with so many different places. Remember that HBO Max is already purging some content and Netflix is well-known for canceling series after a short period of time. The venue we’re most curious about is Peacock, which seems to be on an upswing right now thanks to the fantastic reality series The Traitors and then also Poker Face, which could be its biggest scripted hit yet.

Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to hear something more over the next few weeks — this process is not always immediate but the longer we’re left to wait, the harder it can be to bring a show back. After all, cast members do eventually have to book some other work!

What did you think about Reboot being canceled at Hulu after the first season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







