AGT: All-Stars episode 5: Who was eliminated?

Before we got to the results at the end of AGT: All-Stars episode 5, we recognized that controversy could be ahead!

Entering the final part of the show, we recognized fully that there were three different acts who easily could have advanced after Tom Ball got the Golden Buzzer. We’re talking here about Peter Rosalita, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, and ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean. All three of them ended up delivering huge performances tonight and on a different episode, we could see each one of them advancing. (What we saw tonight was a great example of how messed-up some of the format for this show is — how is there no semifinal round here to give everyone another chance in order to shine?)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on AGT: All-Stars!

In the end, the public decided to put through Ana-Maria, which we understand on some level when it comes to talent — she was great! This is the sort of act that does really well on this show year in and year out. Of course, this is still rather ironic given that Terry Fator, who inspired her act on a multitude of different levels, did not end up going through to the next round.

Of the two acts that advanced tonight we’d lean in the direction of Tom having the best chance of winning the whole thing, but we do still think that Detroit Youth Choir is probably the favorite. They got so close to victory the first time around, and they have that perfect mixture of talent and story that so many viewers of this show look for. The only mystery element here is that the fate of these acts rests solely in these mysterious superfans, and we don’t have any clear indication as of this writing about their rationale or what it is that they look for in regards to any given act.

Related – Get more news on Tom Ball getting the Golden Buzzer on AGT: All-Stars tonight

Do you think that the right act advanced on AGT: All-Stars tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







