Quantum Leap season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Who is responsible?

Next week on NBC you will have a chance to see Quantum Leap season 1 episode 12 arrive, and let’s just say we have BIG questions.

The most important one, of course, was revealed in the final moments tonight! It looked as though Addison was about to get the name of who was responsible for making Ben leap to begin with. This is a huge piece to the puzzle — though granted, Addison knowing this does not guarantee by any means that she’s going to find a way to bring her fiance home. There’s also another component to all of this in that seemingly, he is doing this to save her. We tend to think that a lot of this could make sense in due time, but we have a hard time imagining that answers are going to be handed down in the next few weeks. That feels more like a finale storyline, no?

If you do want to get some more news now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Quantum Leap season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

02/06/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben finds himself in 2012 in the midst of the Mendéz family as they help their transgender daughter, Gia, who dreams of playing on her high school basketball team. Magic and Jenn discover another piece of the puzzle of why Ben leapt in the first place. TV-PG

The title for this episode is “Let Them Play,” and odds are that is tied to the Gia – basketball storyline. This is one of the more contemporary storylines that we’ve had a chance to see all season long, and that this is an opportunity for the show to touch on an issue still playing out today. Ben’s journey to get back home will remain the focus, but there are still opportunities to look at some other topics along the way.

