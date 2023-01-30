Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 spoilers: A Joe Hill crisis!

If you were not excited enough to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 on CBS, know this: Multiple familiar faces could be coming back!

Take, for starters, Joe Hill. It is pretty clear at this point that the writers are into bringing the character back at whatever point that they can. Will Hochman has shown himself to be a really fun addition to the cast and in “Past History,” you’re going to see Frank run into a big problem: How does he discipline him when he violates protocol on a case? There’s the family aspect of this for sure, but we can’t just forget that he also serves under him. He has to be just as harsh towards him, if not more so, than the rest of the rank and file. It is about setting a pretty big and dramatic standard!

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Past History” – Danny and Baez race against the clock to catch a serial killer targeting young women across the city. Also, Erin and Eddie clash when Eddie intervenes in a murder case and Erin’s personal life; and Frank must decide how to discipline his grandson Joe Hill (Will Hochman) when Joe breaks protocol while working on a joint task force with the FBI, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So how could Eddie get involved in Erin’s personal life? There are still a lot of questions that go along with this, but don’t be shocked if you end up seeing an appearance from Jack during this episode. We’re all for that, just as we’re also all-for this character getting to work with some other characters. Typically, he is reserved just for stories with Bridget Moynahan — why not shake things up here and there whenever it is possible?

