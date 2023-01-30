Winning Time season 2 premiere date: Where it stands at HBO

Are you wondering what is going on at the moment when it comes to Winning Time season 2 over at HBO? We more than understand at this point!

After all, just think for a moment about what is currently going on behind the scenes at the premium cable network! Just this past week, we learned that season 4 of Succession is going to be starting on March 26, and that basically is another thing that we can check off the board. The second season of Winning Time will come at some point after that, and its schedule could depend substantially on what happens with some of the network’s other shows. Remember that they also have on their roster this year season 4 of True Detective and new drama The Idol, which comes from executive producer Sam Levinson.

If we had to wager a current estimate for Winning Time, we would argue here that you could see it at some point in the summer. Given that this is around when the NBA Playoffs are happening, this would make a certain degree of sense. Also, it’d allow them plenty of time to promote it a little bit further.

Of course, what we wonder mostly with this show is how they will top the first season, whether that be creatively or in terms of controversy. We recognize that a lot of that circled around season 1. We do think, if possible, it would benefit the show to figure out how to recruit more people into watching this show who aren’t as familiar with the NBA and the Lakers — is that possible? It may sound absurd, but we tend to think there are a lot of people who watch Ted Lasso who really don’t care at all about soccer or some of the clubs playing football in the UK.

Let’s just hope that come mid to late spring, a more specific Winning Time season 2 premiere date will be revealed. Fingers crossed!

When do you think we’re going to see Winning Time season 2 premiere over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







