AGT: All-Stars sneak peek: Meet ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean

There is a new episode of AGT: All-Stars coming to NBC tomorrow night — while you wait, why not meet ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean?

We should already tell you that there is SO much to be excited about when it comes to her presence on this show? She is a past winner of Romania’s Got Talent, and there are parts of her act that are going to remind you of Terry Fator or Darci Lynne — heck, she admits in a new preview that the former was a big inspiration on her act!

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better overall sense of what Ana-Maria is bringing to the AGT: All-Stars stage with her dog puppet. Despite being a teenager, she does actually come across as pretty slick and professional. The comedy part of her act is solid, and her natural singing voice is very good. The fact that she can also sing as a puppet brings it to the next level! We don’t want to take for granted how hard it is to pull this off just because we’ve seen a few people do it now.

What we do at least like about this performance (beyond the obvious talent) is that she did try to tell somewhat of a story, and allowed the song to feel something more than just karaoke designed to impress people.

Will she advance?

Here’s the funny thing right now: If she makes it to the next round, she’s actually going to do better than Fator did on AGT: All-Stars earlier this season! We’re not even going to pretend to understand the rationale behind the superfan vote this season, mostly because there are a lot of decisions here that make little (or even no) sense. If Ana-Maria advances, we’ll at least understand it! She’s at least worthy…

What do you think about this performance from Ana-Maria on AGT: All-Stars?

What do you think about this performance from Ana-Maria on AGT: All-Stars?

