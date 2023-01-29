Fire Country season 1 start time after AFC Championship Game

As so many of you may be aware of already, there is a new episode of Fire Country season 1 on CBS tonight! Also, it is worth noting that this is no ordinary hour of TV. The Max Thieriot drama is coming on following the AFC Championship Game, which should easily bring it the best overall ratings it has seen so far.

(Of course, we tend to think that CBS executives are hoping for a tight match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals; if it’s a blowout, viewers may tune out early.)

So when can you expect the show on the air? We know that this can be confusing, especially if you are not actually watching the NFL broadcast. Tentatively, the episode is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will air simultaneously in every time zone. That is a little atypical for network TV, but it is a way to maximize the ratings impact here. Just know there is a chance that the football game runs late and this time could be adjusted. Our suggestion is that come around 9:30 p.m. Eastern, you start to check around to see what’s going on with the Bengals and Chiefs if you are not watching. If you are trying to record the show on your DVR, be sure to include some extra time.

As for what’s coming up in this particular Fire Country episode, check out the synopsis below:

“Two Pink Lines” – Bode and his fellow prison inmate firefighters band together with the civilian station 42 crew to battle a monstrous fire that erupts after a plane crash. Meanwhile, the crews welcome a new member to the family, on FIRE COUNTRY, airing on a special day and time immediately following the AFC Championship Game, Sunday, Jan. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET; 9:00-10:00 PM, CT; 8:00-9:00 PM, MT; 7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Time is approximate after post-game coverage.)

We tend to think that on some level, this installment will be planned to ensure that new and established viewers alike can enjoy it. Think of this almost as an audition! This show may already have a season 2 renewal, but why not try to make it as massive as possible?

What do you want to see on Fire Country tonight after the AFC Championship Game?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







