Is East New York new tonight on CBS? The season 1 plan

Is East New York new tonight on CBS? We obviously know that there is a lot of story we want to see explored coming up! The question, of course, is simply when we’re going to have a chance to see some of it.

First and foremost, let’s begin here with the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. East New York is still on hiatus and, unfortunately, that’s going to continue for at least a little while longer. For those unaware, the plan seems to be to bring the drama back on Sunday, February 19, where it is a part of a lineup that airs with The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles.

We recognize that on the surface, a break this long for a first-year show feels ridiculous and unnecessary. However, this does make a little bit more sense when you stop in and think about it for a moment. Tonight, the entire CBS lineup is different because of the AFC Championship Game. The following week, the Grammys are on the air! Then, on February 12 you have the Super Bowl. There is no real reason or mechanism for a lot of shows across the board to air new episodes on these nights, especially since a lot of them would get annihilated in the ratings.

Unfortunately, it is still a little bit early to have a lot of news about the next new episode of East New York, but let’s cross our fingers and hope that this changes over the next several days! Since this show is still in the process of getting its long-term audience together, we tend to think that the earlier synopses and other details are announced, the better it is for the show as a whole.

In general, though, if you’ve seen the first eleven episodes of the series, you at least know what to expect tonally. We don’t anticipate a lot of shifts the rest of the way.

