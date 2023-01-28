True Detective season 4 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

We recognize at this point that the wait for True Detective season 4 is going to be long. After all, it’s been that way already! This is a series that was put on ice for some time after season 3, and only over the past couple of months have we started to see any real footage about it at all.

For those who haven’t heard much, here is a quick refresher: The new season stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and the focus will be about some missing individuals from a remote research station in Alaska. Filming has actually been taking place in Iceland, which HBO has some production familiarity with thanks to doing Game of Thrones there for so many years. We know that there’s been a lot of time and care put into crafting this narrative, and we’re sure the same amount of thought is going into when these episodes could actually start airing.

We’ve noted this already, but we tend to think the best-case scenario for new episodes is that we see them at some point in later summer or fall. There are some other shows the network has, after all, that are either already completed or close to it. These are the things that we think we’re going to be getting a little more news on in advance.

The worst case scenario, meanwhile, is that we see the show back around October. Every indication we have right now suggests that you will have a chance to see it back at some point before the year ends — after all, it’s been in sizzle reels for 2023 already! This could actually be a good time for it too, mostly because of the opportunity it provides to give this show the ample amount of promotion.

Remember that since True Detective is going to be telling a brand-new story, it almost has to be pushed like a brand-new show. That may be strange, but it is the reality of the situation.

