Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 4 preview: Mike’s big issues

As we prepare for Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 4 next week, we don’t think it’s wrong to say that Mike is facing problems on just about every side. Just think about what he has going on at the moment?

First and foremost, let’s start things off by noting the big problem with Bunny. The longer that Jeremy Renner’s character has him on the inside, the more perilous it could be. He may recognize that there is value to having him in there as a resource, but there are also a ton of risks that he can’t completely ignore. Bunny, for one, is going to lose whatever trust that he once had in him — and like it was noted in their conversation at the end of episode 3, they aren’t exactly friends to begin with.

We know that Mike is desperate for some allies at just about every turn but at this point, he’s going to need to find a way to 1) recruit people and 2) keep them loyal. Where things stand right now is a bona fide disaster.

Now, let’s talk about Iris and the fact that he’s still on the hunt for her, as well. Sure, he’s got a little bit of information on her whereabouts, but it’s also abundantly clear to us that she is in a really bad spot and extracting her won’t be easy. Do we think that Mike will do his best, almost recklessly so? Sure! This is not a guy who is going to just let her be off somewhere for a long period of time.

Beyond anything when it comes to the story itself, let’s also just hope the next Mayor of Kingstown is a little bit longer than what we got this week! We’re talking here about a story that was shorter than just about every network drama, let alone something that you are paying to see on a streaming service.

