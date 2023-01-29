Call the Midwife season 12 episode 6 spoilers: An unusual guest

Next week on BBC One we’re going to have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 12 episode 6 — and there’s a lot to prepare for!

If you have seen a good bit of the British drama series over time, you probably have a general sense of the story already. This is about women doing everything in their power to help others in need, and moving forward, Trixie will continue to be both a midwife and valuable support system. One of the things that this show demonstrates perfectly is that these characters are often more than just one thing. They wear many hats and in doing so, they can be pushed to the limit. Hopefully that won’t happen to Helen George’s character over the course of the episode and if it does, let’s just hope that there is someone who is there to support her on the other side.

Below, you can see the full Call the Midwife season 12 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight:

Trixie supports an underage mother through a difficult time, Monica Joan welcomes an unusual guest to Nonnatus House, and Sister Veronica spearheads a new council initiative.

The story for Sister Monica Joan is the one we are especially excited to see at the moment, mostly because we’re always going to love when someone new enters the mix! The nuns of Nonnatus are so used to a typical routine and way of doing things. What happens in the event something breaks up the typical way of things?

If there is one unfortunate reminder that we have to hand down right now, it’s simply this: We are nearing the end of the season. There are only three episodes left and after that, we are left waiting until Christmas to see what lies ahead. As viewers, we become so used to the routine that it is hard to accept when the show goes off the air.

What do you most want to see on Call the Midwife season 12 episode 6 when it arrives on BBC One?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

