The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Carnival Row factor

As we prepare ourselves for some eventual news when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 and a possible premiere date, let’s discuss some other shows at the same exact time. After all, is there a chance that Prime Video will connect this on some level to Carnival Row, another series that is coming next month?

Let’s just put it like this: We do wonder if we’re going to be seeing an announcement the same day that the Orlando Bloom show premieres.

Is there a case for this? We suppose that you can make the argument, mostly due to the fact that both shows have some fantasy elements. Also, we don’t tend to think that The Wheel of Time is going to ultimately premiere until Carnival Row is done. There is also a history of streaming shows using one project to promote some others.

With that being said, we also tend to think that this isn’t quite what Prime Video will do. Instead, we tend to imagine that they will make some sort of announcement via press release or a big trailer launch during a week. The question comes down to whether or not they want to do that soon, or at some point in late February or March. We don’t get the sense that the show is coming back until the spring and with that in mind, a certain measure of patience could be required here — definitely more than we thought we were going to need several months ago.

Beyond just waiting for other shows to be done…

It does still seem like there’s more work to be done to finalize some of the season 2 [email protected] This should serve as a great reminder that something of this quality takes time and in the end, we have to prepare for that for future seasons, as well.

