The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Prime Video hopes

What is Prime Video planning at this point for The Wheel of Time season 2? It’s one of the biggest questions we have for the streaming service right now, and for good reason. Just think in terms of the compete lack of information that they’ve shared over the past few weeks! We know that there is more of the fantasy epic coming, and it’s mostly a matter of when we’re going to see it … and then also how these announcements are going to be made.

Do we think that the streaming service has some sort of a plan? Sure. We recognize that the series is not coming before Carnival Row season 2, and it could even be a couple of months later! Remember that Prime Video is not putting up the Orlando Bloom series all at once. That means that it will be late April before that show wraps up … and that’s when we’d start to look at potential return dates for The Wheel of Time.

If we do get the show in late April, May, or even June, we anticipate news over the next couple of months. We do think Prime Video will make a reasonably big deal out of the announcement, whenever they make it. Think in terms of a date and, at the very least, key art similar to what we’ve got above.

So what about a trailer? We wouldn’t expect that right away. We tend to think they’ll save that for a month / a month and a half before the show comes back. After all, they’ll want to hold out to give you something more to anticipate later! There’s also a natural order to how all streaming services roll out content. What Prime Video is ultimately hoping for here is that there are constant conversations about the show leading up to the premiere, whether it be from diehard fans of the source material to those who are enjoying the show on its own.

When do you think we're going to see the big premiere for The Wheel of Time season 2?

