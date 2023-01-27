The Last of Us renewed for season 2 at HBO!

We don’t think the following bit of news comes as any shock, but we are still excited to see: The Last of Us season 2 is coming!

This morning, HBO confirmed the big news on the heels of episode 2 showing significant week-to-week growth when it comes to same-day viewing versus the premiere. We’ve known for a while that there is plenty of material for at least one more season and now, some of that could be brought to light down the road.

Without further ado, let’s hear from some of the show’s top talent and HBO about this big renewal.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films – “Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of ‘The Last of Us.’ After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can’t wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two.”

Neil Druckmann, executive producer – “I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

Craig Mazin, executive producer – “I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey. The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

We should note that this renewal doesn’t mean we’ll be seeing another season anytime soon. Late next year could theoretically be a possibility, but don’t be shocked if we are also left waiting until the start of 2025. (There will be plenty of time to talk about this.)

What do you think about The Last of Us being renewed for a season 2?

