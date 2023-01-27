Lockwood & Co. season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big season 1 premiere on Netflix, can you have any hope for a Lockwood & Co. season 2 renewal? Or, is this going to be the end of the road?

Let’s just art off this article by noting that there is absolutely potential for this show to continue at the streaming service — just consider what we’ve seen so far! This is a young-adult series all about paranormal investigators taking on ghostly threats in London. It’s based on established source material, and of course we know that whether it be Supernatural or Scooby-Doo, there is absolutely a market for this particular genre.

Ultimately, the future of Lockwood & Co. as a TV series is going to depend simply on one simple thing: If viewers show up. We know that Netflix is not the easiest venue to find a long-term home, and they have also canceled a number of shows recently after a short period of time. (Yes, we’re still bitter about Warrior Nun.) It does feel like they need a solid library of YA series, but whether or not this is a long-term answer remains to be seen. Viewers need to watch and beyond just that, they need to watch quickly. It probably sounds silly to say the latter, but apparently one of the reasons why The Baby-Sitters’ Club was canceled was because its audience watched it a little too slowly.

Odds are, Netflix will spend at least a month analyzing the performance of Lockwood & Co. before deciding to move forward or cancel it. While occasionally we do get earlier announcements, it is rare given that they have no reason to hurry anything along.

When could season 2 premiere, if the show comes back?

Odds are, you’ll be waiting until 2024. Even with season 1 streaming in January, it’s too much to ask for things to be sped along. Netflix doesn’t tend to do that with any of their shows.

Do you want to see a Lockwood & Co. season 2 renewal happen over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

