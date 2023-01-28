Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 28, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It may go without saying, but of course we want more of the show! We feel that way even more coming off of what was a really strong installment of the series just this past week with Aubrey Plaza.

Luckily, this is where we are here to hand over some really good news when it comes to the late-night series: Another episode is on the way! You are going to have a chance to see something more in the typical timeslot; in particular, a show hosted by none other than actor Michael B. Jordan. We don’t always know him for comedic fare, but this could be a real opportunity for him to dive in and show a much sillier side. We’re looking forward to seeing just how he embraces that, as well as how the show takes on the news of the week.

When it comes to current events, we already think that Saturday Night Live has its work cut out for itself trying to top what they did with Bowen Yang as George Santos on this past episode.

Beyond Jordan, we also hope that the writers just bring a lot of energy and try new things during this episode — and also give a lot of the newer cast members a few moments to shine! We think that the Miss Universe sketch from this past show was a great example of what a few of them can do in even just a few seconds of screen time. With no Cecily Strong and a lot of other longtime cast members gone, this is when they have a chance to come a little bit further into their own.

Related – Want to see who the first host is going to be for Saturday Night Live this February?

What do you most want to see on tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live?

Do you think we’re going to see Michael B. Jordan absolutely kill it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







