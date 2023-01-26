The Last of Us, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal to host SNL!

While you wait for more of The Mandalorian, and you are right in the midst of The Last of Us, we have great news on the Pedro Pascal front!

Today, the folks over at NBC confirmed that the actor is going to be hosting the February 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, making it the first time he has stepped into Studio 8H for the gig. He will be joined by musical guest Coldplay, who are coming back for the whopping seventh time. (That’s what happens when you are one of the biggest bands out there.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

We’re honestly surprised that Pascal has not hosted the show before, largely due to the success of his Disney+ show. Having the part on The Last of Us right now is just the icing on the cake. Ironically, he will be the second host in three weeks to be coming to SNL after success on an HBO show. Remember that the (hilarious) episode from this past weekend featured Aubrey Plaza from The White Lotus firmly in the role.

Of course, we imagine that Pedro could spoof one of his two hit shows, or the simple fact that he is going to be everywhere when it comes to the pop-culture world the next few weeks. Don’t be shocked if this is the last episode of the sketch series before the Super Bowl; that could be referenced at some point during the episode, but there is no guarantee of that.

Remember that the next episode of the video-game adaptation is coming to HBO this Sunday. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian season 3 is going arrive on Disney+ at the start of March. (It’s a shame Kyle Mooney is no longer a cast member to do his super-weird Baby Yoda.)

Related – Be sure to read more about this weekend’s new The Last of Us episode

What do you think about Pedro Pascal hosting SNL, and could it help The Last of Us further?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







